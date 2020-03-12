|
TECUMSEH - Sandra Kay "Sandy" DeBerry, age 65, of Tecumseh died Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home after a lengthy illness.
Born Feb. 27, 1955, in Tecumseh, she was the daughter of Gaylon D. and Clara E. (Fick) Furgason. She graduated from Britton High School in 1973 and Eastern Michigan University in 1977. Sandy spent 32 years working as a phlebotomist and medical technician, first at Herrick Hospital in Tecumseh and later in Florida, retiring in 2018 from Halifax Health System.
She married Lenmore L. "Jim" DeBerry on July 6, 1995. Over the years, they enjoyed buying and selling antiques and collectibles at flea markets and other venues in Florida. He survives. Upon retirement, Sandy and Jim moved to Tecumseh.
Sandy was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Britton.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Clara Furgason of Tecumseh; brother, Roger (Mary) Furgason of Britton; sister-in-law, Marge Furgason of Tecumseh; nieces, Jennifer (Daniel) Rhoades of Chicago and Nancy (Joseph) Downard of Britton; and great-niece and nephews, Finnian and Devin Rhoades, Ellasandra and Vincent Downard.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gaylon, and brother, Jim.
Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David McCarty officiating. Inurnment at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020