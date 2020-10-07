TECUMSEH - Sandra L. Trombley, of Tecumseh passed away suddenly but peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1948, in Battle Creek the daughter of Russell and Beverly (Ashdon) Byers.
Sandi was proud to be a Mary Kay Consultant right up until the day of her passing, as she was able to meet so many precious women and positively affect so many lives. She loved the sisterhood that she found with so much love and support. She was so excited to lead her team of amazing women by motivating and encouraging them to reach their dream goals.
One of her biggest passions was donating to the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation that helps to combat domestic violence against women and cancers that affect women.
The only thing Sandi loved more than being a Mary Kay Consultant was her family.
She is survived by her brother, Russell (Barb) Byers and sister, LuAnn (John) Broyles, as well as her four children, Skip (Deloria) Bartlett of Tennessee, Bruce "Scott" Bartlett of Clinton, Teresa (Todd) Weinberg and Christine "Tina" (Dave) Salisbury, both of Adrian as well as two step-children from a previous marriage, Michael (Amie) Trombley and Joe Trombley, both of Clinton.
Sandi loved being surrounded by her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family deeply and unconditionally.
Sandi wore many hats in her lifetime: wife, mother, friend, builder, administrative assistant, office manager, mentor, coach, just to name a few. She would always be the first one to say "You can do anything that you set your mind to do" and would make you feel like that was absolutely true.
Sandi was a woman of faith and asked that upon her passing that tears not be shed, but instead to smile as she is sitting in Heaven at the feet of her Lord and Savior.
Funeral services for Sandi will be on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, 1501 W. Maumee St., Adrian with a luncheon to follow. The Rev. Gary Miller will be officiating. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., preceding the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation. Feel free to share online condolences and memories at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.