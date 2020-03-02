|
|
Our mom, Sandra Lee Loop-Houck, age 72, died on the day she would have celebrated her own mother's birth. The early morning of Feb. 28, 2020, she gave up the long battle of Parkinson's and took her last breath at home with her husband, Fred Houck, of eight years, married Sept. 10, 2011, and took her first breath in Heaven.
Even though Sandra did not have a choice in whether or not she had Parkinson's, the choices she could make were so beautiful: gardening, traveling, reading, attending church, laughing, loving her children and grandchildren, all with her loving husband, Fred, by her side.
She was born to Lucille (Osterhaut) and Archie Cornell on Sept. 1, 1947, in Swanton, Ohio. She had six siblings, Charlie Cornell, Irene Vandiver, Thomas Cornell, Mark Cornell, Martha Browning and Wanda Flory. On Nov. 18, 1967, Sandra married William N. Loop. He preceded her in death. She worked for ProMedica as a patient advocate and billing supervisor retiring in 2012.
In addition to her husband, Fred Houck, she is survived by her three children, Stacy (Nathan) Adams, Ryan (Cora) Loop and Sherae (Edward) McMurphy; 10 grandchildren, Jared, Jordan, Joshua, Faith, Jenna, Grace, Jacob, Tres, Madelyn and Henry; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Sandra will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church, Adrian, with Pastor Paul Herter officiating. Visitation will also take place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020