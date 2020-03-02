Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
Adrian, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
Adrian, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Loop-Houck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee Loop-Houck


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lee Loop-Houck Obituary
Our mom, Sandra Lee Loop-Houck, age 72, died on the day she would have celebrated her own mother's birth. The early morning of Feb. 28, 2020, she gave up the long battle of Parkinson's and took her last breath at home with her husband, Fred Houck, of eight years, married Sept. 10, 2011, and took her first breath in Heaven.

Even though Sandra did not have a choice in whether or not she had Parkinson's, the choices she could make were so beautiful: gardening, traveling, reading, attending church, laughing, loving her children and grandchildren, all with her loving husband, Fred, by her side.

She was born to Lucille (Osterhaut) and Archie Cornell on Sept. 1, 1947, in Swanton, Ohio. She had six siblings, Charlie Cornell, Irene Vandiver, Thomas Cornell, Mark Cornell, Martha Browning and Wanda Flory. On Nov. 18, 1967, Sandra married William N. Loop. He preceded her in death. She worked for ProMedica as a patient advocate and billing supervisor retiring in 2012.

In addition to her husband, Fred Houck, she is survived by her three children, Stacy (Nathan) Adams, Ryan (Cora) Loop and Sherae (Edward) McMurphy; 10 grandchildren, Jared, Jordan, Joshua, Faith, Jenna, Grace, Jacob, Tres, Madelyn and Henry; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Sandra will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church, Adrian, with Pastor Paul Herter officiating. Visitation will also take place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -