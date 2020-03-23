|
|
ADRIAN – Sandra Moeckel, 63, of Adrian passed peacefully on Friday evening, March 20, 2020, from early onset Alzheimer's, surrounded by her family.
Born June 14, 1956, in Adrian, Sandy was the daughter of Richard and Helen Bennett, their precious gift from God. A 1974 graduate of Adrian High School, she married Brian Moeckel on Aug. 25, 1978, sharing over 41 years of marriage.
Sandy filled homes and hearts with her laughter and joy. Welcoming others into her home provided invitation to experience her compassionate and loving heart. An amazing mother and wife, she willingly sacrificed and gave to no end, an example of Christ. Dedicated and committed, she loved the Lord and poured out her heart to the children of Bethany Assembly of God. Her warm friendship and beautiful smile remained with her until the end.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Brian, are her children, Allison Vandersteen and Brandon Moeckel; her mother, Helen Bennett; brothers, Richard Bennett and David Bennett; and three grandsons, Caleb, Lucas and Josiah Vandersteen. Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Richard Bennett Sr.
Visitation for Sandy will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. The flow of guests will be monitored in order to stagger and reduce group size. The family requests with current precautions that those wishing to pay respects please save hugs and touch for a future memorial service to be held at a later date at Bethany Assembly of God when public health restrictions are lifted. At this time they welcome your words and your presence.
Sandra will be laid to rest in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions to honor Sandy are suggested to Bethany Assembly of God, Children's Ministry. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020