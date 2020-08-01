1/1
Sandra Moeckel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial service for Sandra Moeckel, 63, of Adrian who died on March 20, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Bethany Assembly of God in Adrian with the Rev. David Bennett officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bethany Assembly of God Children's Ministry.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate one.
Friends can view Sandy's entire obituary as well as share memories and condolences online at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Bethany Assembly of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved