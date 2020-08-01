A memorial service for Sandra Moeckel, 63, of Adrian who died on March 20, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Bethany Assembly of God in Adrian with the Rev. David Bennett officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bethany Assembly of God Children's Ministry.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate one.
