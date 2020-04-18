|
ADRIAN - Sister Sarah Cavanaugh, formerly known as Sister Michael Henry Cavanaugh, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.
She was 91 years of age and in the 72nd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Sarah was born in Detroit, Mich., to Harry and Alice (McNamara) Cavanaugh. She graduated from St. Paul High School in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., and received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a Master of Science Ddegree in education, both from Barry College (University) in Miami Shores, Fla.
Sister spent 56 years ministering in education in Chicago and Wilmette, Ill., Fort Wayne, Ind.; Miami Shores; and Detroit and Adrian, Mich. Sister was principal of St. Vincent DePaul School in Fort Wayne from 1962-67, St. Gerard Elementary School in Detroit from 1976-83 and Regina High School in Wilmette from 1983-89.
She was school supervisor in Detroit for two years and associate vice president of Barry University in Miami Shores for 18 years. In the 1970s, she served for seven years as provincial administrator and co-provincial in Immaculate Conception Province in Detroit. Recently, Sister ministered from 2007-19 as an administrative assistant and volunteer at the Adrian Rea Literacy Center. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2007.
Sister Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Alice Higbee; and two brothers, Michael Cavanaugh and John Cavanaugh.
She is survived by one sister, Sue Cavanaugh of Naples, Fla.; two brothers, Joseph Cavanaugh (Nancy) of Bloomfield Village, Mich., and Patrick Cavanaugh of Naples; loving nieces and nephews; and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via livestream at www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020