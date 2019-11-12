|
|
BUTLER, Ala. - Sarah Lee DuBose was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Mt. Sterling, Ala., to Roosevelt "Sport" Gaines and Lucille (Turner) May. After a period of illness, Sarah peacefully departed this life to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2019, while under the care of the Hospice of Lenawee.
On Sept. 12, 1959, Sarah married Joe Dubose in Butler, Ala. In 1964, Joe and Sarah relocated their family to Detroit and later in 1969 to Adrian. Sarah was employed by the Adrian Public Schools as a teacher's aide for a number of years. Sarah was later employed at General Motors for 26 years. She returned home to Butler, Ala., in 2005 after her retirement from General Motors. Sarah united with Little Walker C.M.E. Church. Sarah loved quilting, gardening, and is known from Alabama to Michigan for her good cooking and baked goods.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Joe DuBose, her parents, Roosevelt Gaines and Lucille May, daughter, Carol DuBose and three sisters, Victoria Gaines, Johnnie Brown, and Linda Faye Curtis. Sarah leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Jeanette Henagan of Adrian; Ricky DuBose (Jeanne) of Charlotte, N.C.; Joe Jerrod DuBose (Shallen) of Adrian; stepdaughters, Gloria Adams, Butler, Ala., and Brenda Miller, Toxey, Ala.; grandchildren, Shanna DuBose, Michael DuBose, Tiffany Robinson (James), Travis Henagan, Keila, Andretta, Anitra, Arthur Jr., and Redrick; Two brothers, Jesse Gaines (Cindy) of Adrian and Herman Gaines (Lavell) of Butler, Ala..; sisters, JoAnne Duff (Eugene), Patty Ann Colquitt of Butler, Ala., Lucilla Pogue of Stockton, Ala., and Doris Johnson (James) of Birmingham, Ala. Sarah also leaves a host of great grandkids, nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family, and friends to mourn her loss.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home. Also in Butler, Ala., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Weatherly Studdard Funeral Home. A funeral will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Little Walker CME Church in Butler, Ala. Burial will follow in Little Walker C.M.E Church Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019