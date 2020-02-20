|
BROOKLYN - Sarah Louise Kelsey, age 89 of Brooklyn, formerly of Adrian, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, at Lynwood Manor.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1931, in Ogden Township, one of nine children born to Carl and Beulah (Burkhart) Pate. On Nov. 20, 1955, in Adrian, she married John M. Kelsey and he preceded her in death. Sarah worked as a Nurse's Assistant for Lynwood Manor.
Sarah is survived by her three children, Sharon (Chuck) Rupert, Connie (Nelson) Douglass and James (Karen) Kelsey; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters. In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents, two grandsons, two brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service for Sarah will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Harold Ratliff officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020