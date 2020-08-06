MORENCI - Scott Charles Figy Larson, age 44, of Morenci passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Scott was born Thursday, May 13, 1976, in Torrance, Calif., to James and Tamara (Scott) Larson.
Scott loved to give back to his community. You may have found Scott volunteering at the Share the Warmth Shelter or coaching a sport at the local YMCA.
After Scott completed his college education, he was a traveling salesman for the Sieman Cooperation, that would take him all over the country. After seeing all the places he could, he found great joy in helping his community, so he started Scott's Handyman Services. The thing that gave him the most joy were his family and friends.
Scott is survived by his father, Jim; and two daughters, Skylar and Grace Larson; one sister, Lisa Larson; a niece, Lilia Martinez and a grandson, Kyri Larson.
Scott was predeceased by his mother Tamara and one nephew, Jaime Martinez.
A private burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci. A memorial service is being scheduled for a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to Scott's family. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.