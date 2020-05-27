Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Viewing
Thursday, May 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Adrian, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Woerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott L. Woerner


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott L. Woerner Obituary
ADRIAN - Scott L. Woerner, age 68, of Adrian passed away on May 25, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.

He was born on July 27, 1951, in Adrian to Harlan and Helen (Smith) Woerner. Scott was a great artist and enjoyed doing oil paintings and murals.

Scott is survived by his two sons, Matt (Becki) Woerner of Britton and Trent (Lisa) Woerner of Sand Creek; one brother, Craig (Judie) Woerner of Adrian; two sisters, Charlene (Joe) Szeman of Adrian and Patrice "Patti" (Rick) Swanson of Manton; five grandchildren, Levi, Garrett (Brittany), Blake, Tyler and Anjanette. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A viewing for Scott will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a predetermined number of visitors will be allowed into the chapel at a time. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Woerner family. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -