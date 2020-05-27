|
ADRIAN - Scott L. Woerner, age 68, of Adrian passed away on May 25, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born on July 27, 1951, in Adrian to Harlan and Helen (Smith) Woerner. Scott was a great artist and enjoyed doing oil paintings and murals.
Scott is survived by his two sons, Matt (Becki) Woerner of Britton and Trent (Lisa) Woerner of Sand Creek; one brother, Craig (Judie) Woerner of Adrian; two sisters, Charlene (Joe) Szeman of Adrian and Patrice "Patti" (Rick) Swanson of Manton; five grandchildren, Levi, Garrett (Brittany), Blake, Tyler and Anjanette. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing for Scott will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a predetermined number of visitors will be allowed into the chapel at a time. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Woerner family. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 27 to May 28, 2020