Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Polley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Polley


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Polley Obituary
TECUMSEH - On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Scott Polley passed away surrounded by his family at the age 51.

Scott was raised in Deerfield, graduating from Deerfield High School in 1987. Scott enjoyed staying active, also spending time with his family and friends. Scott was known for his quick wit, his kind and compassionate spirit and also his passion for football. He could be found cheering on the Michigan Wolverines and Denver Broncos every fall. Scott made a positive and lasting impression on anyone who was lucky enough to know him. He will be missed by many.

Scott is survived by his two sisters, Samantha Cowen (Tim O'Brien) of Tecumseh and April (Sean) Nowicki of Jackson; one nephew, Cory LaMonde of Adrian; three nieces, Katie Cowen of Tecumseh, Chloe Cowen of Tecumseh and Alicia Polley of Jackson; and numerous friends. Scott is preceded in death by his mother and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a luncheon at the Deerfield American Legion Post No. 392. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Scott to be used accordingly. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -