TECUMSEH - On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Scott Polley passed away surrounded by his family at the age 51.
Scott was raised in Deerfield, graduating from Deerfield High School in 1987. Scott enjoyed staying active, also spending time with his family and friends. Scott was known for his quick wit, his kind and compassionate spirit and also his passion for football. He could be found cheering on the Michigan Wolverines and Denver Broncos every fall. Scott made a positive and lasting impression on anyone who was lucky enough to know him. He will be missed by many.
Scott is survived by his two sisters, Samantha Cowen (Tim O'Brien) of Tecumseh and April (Sean) Nowicki of Jackson; one nephew, Cory LaMonde of Adrian; three nieces, Katie Cowen of Tecumseh, Chloe Cowen of Tecumseh and Alicia Polley of Jackson; and numerous friends. Scott is preceded in death by his mother and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a luncheon at the Deerfield American Legion Post No. 392. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Scott to be used accordingly. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020