1/1
Scotty Joe Frey
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scotty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORENCI - Scotty Joe Frey, age 58, of Morenci passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1962, in Morenci to Donald and Joanne (Redman) Frey. He was a graduate of Morenci High School. On April 16, 1983, in Morenci he married Kelly Machelle Merillat, and she survives.

Over the years, he had been employed with Morenci Super Valu, Morenci and Hudson hospitals and Sauder Woodworking. Scotty attended Medina Federated Church, was a lifetime member of the NRA, Morenci American Legion Post 368 SAL and the Masonic Lodge Fairfield Lodge No. 125. Scotty enjoyed trap shooting, hunting and fishing with his son, restoring tractors, trips to Fletcher's Pond and family trips. Scotty loved the Lord, spending time and providing for his family, and serving others.

In addition to his wife, Kelly, he is survived by his son, Dr. Chas Frey, DPT; daughter, Kelsey Frey; two brothers, Gary Frey and Tony Frey; sister, Janie Frey; mother- and father-in-law, Donald and Carol Merillat; grandmother, Mary Merillat; brothers-in-law, Chris (Molly) Merillat and Kent (Jeanelle) Merillat; several aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

All services for Scotty will be private. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts in memory of Scotty may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci Chapel, is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
(517) 458-2311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved