ADRIAN - Segundo Bosquez, age 76, of Adrian passed away at home on May 26, 2019, under the care of Great Lakes Hospice and surrounded by his loved ones following a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 25, 1942, in Asherton, Texas, to the late Julian and Leanore Maria (Padron) Bosquez. On Aug. 3, 1974, he married Elizabeth (Reyes) and she survives. Also left to mourn the loss of this great man are siblings, Juan (Lela) Bosquez of Michigan; Julian (Dora) Bosquez of Texas; Freddie (Maria) Bosquez and Mario (Teresa) Bosquez, Maria (Roman), Juana (Luis) Rocque and Hilda Bosquez, all of Oregon; children, Segundo Bosquez Jr., Saul Bosquez, Sophia (Roberto) Cuellar, Selso Bosquez, Sonia (Mississippi Mike McCray) Bosquez, Sulema (Ben) Chapman and his youngest and favorite daughter, Soley (Jesus) Sanchez. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, including special grandchildren Michael, Jessica and Isaac McCray and Zoe and Patton Sanchez, and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons Scott and Sidney Bosquez and grandchildren Sierra Bosquez and Benny Lerma.
Funeral Services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Visitation will also be on Thursday, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 28 to May 29, 2019