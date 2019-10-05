Home

Shally Marie (Zorn) Keck


1975 - 2019
Shally Marie (Zorn) Keck Obituary
CLAYTON - Shally Marie Zorn Keck age 44 of Clayton, died unexpectedly on Sept. 30, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Shally was born on Jan. 5, 1975. On Aug. 8, 2017 she married Randy Keck.

She is survived by her husband Randy, her mother Susan Kresmer, grandfather David Conaway, sister Sarah (Josh), nephews Reece, Max and Angel Deshazor and step-son Gavin Keck. Shally was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Rosemary Conaway.

At Shally's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
