HUDSON - Sharon "Sherri" A. Thomas, age 66, formerly of Tecumseh and recently of Hudson, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 20, 1954, in Oak Hill, W.Va., to Walter Howard and Lilla Ethel (Morton) Thomas.
She enjoyed walking and loved the companionship of her dog. Sherri enjoyed spending time outside gardening in her flower beds. She was known as the neighborhood "Mom" and "Nana" to many of her children's friends. Most of all, Sherri enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sherri is survived by one daughter, Nichole Curtis of Adrian; one son, Rob Curtis of Hudson; two sisters, Candy (Danny) Strine and Kathy Jo Thomas; four grandchildren, Dakota Havens, Shyanne Havens, Tessa Havens and Alyssa Curtis; and two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Cole.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Garrett "Woody" Woodson.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sherri's family. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.