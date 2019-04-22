|
ADRIAN – Sharon Ann Caldwell, age 75, of Adrian passed away on April 17, 2019, at The Oasis at Adrian.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1943, in Adrian to Raymond S. and Frances H. (Horak) Ayling. She graduated from Adrian High School. She was a member of St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church and was a member of the former choir. Sharon loved to sew, play piano and was an Elvis fan.
Sharon is survived by three sons, Dennis (Terri) Burch, of Wilson, Okla., Timothy (Deb) Burch, of Manitou Beach and Daniel (Jennifer) Caldwell of Adrian; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren two brothers, Rodney Ayling of Adrian and Steven (Becky) Ayling of Brighton, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and an infant brother.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The funeral liturgy for Sharon will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic
Church with Fr. Jack Loughran as Celebrant. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at The Oasis and Hospice of Lenawee for all of their loving care that was given to our mother during her stay.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019