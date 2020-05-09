|
ONSTED - Sharon Ann Roy, age 79 years, of Onsted passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1941, in Benton Harbor, the daughter of Martin J. and Bernice E. (Schwalm) Thurman.
Sharon graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1959. She earned her associate degree in business from Jackson Community College in 1961. Sharon married Leonard S. Roy on June 11, 1960, in Brooklyn. He survives. She owned and operated Sr Accounting Inc. in Onsted. Sharon was very active in her community and profession, giving of her time and talent, many times taking on leadership roles. She was a member of Kiwanis Club in Onsted, Onsted Chamber of Commerce, Independent Accountants Association of Michigan, National Society of Public Accountants, National Association of Tax Preparers and the Board of NFIB. Sharon was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed greatly.
Surviving Sharon besides her husband, Leonard, are their three children, Lenny Roy of Onsted, Terri Lewis of Onsted and Annette (Tim) Kelly of Tecumseh; five grandchildren, Leroy (Jamie) Lewis, Matthew (Stephanie) Lewis, Tabatha (Dan) Ouellette, Austin (AJ) (Elizabeth) Kelly and Ryan (Jennifer) Kelly; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Randall of Zephyr Hills, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Barbara Weatherwax and Patricia Sindoni; and a brother, Martin Thurman. Cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of Life Service is being planned for later this summer when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorials are suggested to the or Elara Caring Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2020