ADRIAN - Sharon Kay Jones (Clark), age 68, of Adrian passed away, Aug. 6, 2020.



She was born June 24, 1952, in Adrian the daughter of Dennis Sr. and Shirley (Guest) Clark.



She is survived by her children, Doug Clark and Tammy (Clark) Schwartz; grandchildren, Danielle Watson-Clark, Anthony Watson-Clark, Gavin Cherry, Ian Cherry Emilee Curtis-Clark, Bridgett Clark, Brandon Fredrick, Mallory Presson and Melissa Presson; great-grandchildren, Carson Benschoter, Aubree Benschoter, Matthew Frederick, Ava Frederick, Savannah Nodine, Ariel Nodine, Chance Presson, Chase Presson, Landon Presson, Lanie Presson, Ali Presson, Haisley Wandt and Gracie Wandt; one sister, Robin Clark and one brother Joe Guest.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis Sr. and Shirley Clark; her husband, Clyde Jones; son, Eddie Clark; three sisters, Sharee Maschino, Gloria Barnett and Sandy Gabriel; brother, Dennis Clark, Jr., grandson, Matthew Presson and granddaughter Ashley Cox.



Viewing and visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Cremation will follow.

