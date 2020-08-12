1/1
Sharon Kay (Clark) Jones
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Sharon Kay Jones (Clark), age 68, of Adrian passed away, Aug. 6, 2020.

She was born June 24, 1952, in Adrian the daughter of Dennis Sr. and Shirley (Guest) Clark.

She is survived by her children, Doug Clark and Tammy (Clark) Schwartz; grandchildren, Danielle Watson-Clark, Anthony Watson-Clark, Gavin Cherry, Ian Cherry Emilee Curtis-Clark, Bridgett Clark, Brandon Fredrick, Mallory Presson and Melissa Presson; great-grandchildren, Carson Benschoter, Aubree Benschoter, Matthew Frederick, Ava Frederick, Savannah Nodine, Ariel Nodine, Chance Presson, Chase Presson, Landon Presson, Lanie Presson, Ali Presson, Haisley Wandt and Gracie Wandt; one sister, Robin Clark and one brother Joe Guest.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis Sr. and Shirley Clark; her husband, Clyde Jones; son, Eddie Clark; three sisters, Sharee Maschino, Gloria Barnett and Sandy Gabriel; brother, Dennis Clark, Jr., grandson, Matthew Presson and granddaughter Ashley Cox.

Viewing and visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Cremation will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved