Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Handler Funeral Home
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Handler Funeral Home
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Tecumseh, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Tecumseh, MI
Sharon Kay Pace


1943 - 2020
Sharon Kay Pace Obituary
TECUMSEH - Sharon Kay Pace, age 76, of Tecumseh passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.

She was born June 7, 1943, in Pontiac, the daughter of the late Robert Randolph, Jr., and Betty Jene (Pifer) Dorman.

Sharon was a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tecumseh. She enjoyed camping, crocheting and playing bingo.

Sharon is survived by her children, Jimmy (Melinda) Pace of St. Clair Shores, DaLene Pace of Wisconsin, Billy (Dannyel) Pace of Clinton Twp., Tina (George) Cousineau of Tecumseh and Teddy (Jennifer) Pace of Croswell; a brother, Jim (Debbie) Dorman of Oak Forest, Ill.; 13 grandchildren, Stephanie, Ashley, Brittney, Andrew, Cody, Tyler, Billy, Jr., Claire, Juliet, Gwendalyn, Collin, Autumn and Emalyn; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Pace, Sr.; a son, Randy Pace; and a sister, Diana D'Agostino.

Visitation for Sharon will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tecumseh with the Rev. Sarah Mayer-Flatt officiating, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Private burial will be in Cadillac Memorial Gardens East in Clinton Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
