|
|
ADRIAN - Sharon L. Felver, age 79, of Adrian died at home on Oct. 22, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1940. She is survived by her sister Linda Bovee; a special grandson, Jason Davis and granddaughter, Taylor Felver; plus numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the entire Felver family, plus the Jessee and Davis families.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Randy Davis and Ronnie Arnold; sister Carolyn Hillman; one granddaughter; one niece; a nephew; and brother-in-law, Barry Bovee. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, MI. 49221.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019