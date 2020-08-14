ADRIAN - Sharon M. Crisler, age 81, of Adrian, formerly of Clayton, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, at Provincial House of Adrian.
Visitation for Sharon will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.