HUDSON - Sheldon L. Peltier, age 80, of Hudson passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Arizona. He was born Oct. 2, 1938, in Hudson to Ernest G. and Roberta (Johnson) Peltier. He married Catherine "Katie" Hartley on Sept. 22, 1967, in Hudson, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 1, 2007.
Sheldon was a life-long Hudson area resident. He retired as superintendent of the Hudson Public Works Department in 1998, with 25 years of service, and graduated from Hudson High School Class of 1957. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and his hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling and wintering in Yuma, Ariz.
Surviving Sheldon are his daughter, Julie Charles of Montpelier, Ohio; special companion, Doti Miles of Hood River, Ore.; five sisters-in-law, Judy Peltier (James) Friedrich of Hudson, Ellen (Phillip) Marvin of Tecumseh, Margaret (Joseph) Pleva of Kingsville, Ontario Canada; Mary (Tom) Pence of Hudson and Marjorie Hartley of Hudson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Katie; second wife, Carol (Fox) Peltier; stepmother, Dorothy Morine Peltier; one brother, David E. Peltier; a sister, Sue Kelley; sister-in-law, Frances (John) Kuenzer; and a brother-in-law, William Hartley.
A Memorial Mass for Sheldon will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Private interment will follow a luncheon at Calvary Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of Sheldon may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Sacred Heart School. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019