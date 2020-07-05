On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Sheler William "Bill" Putman - beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend - passed away at his home in Adrian, Mich., at the age of 89.
A veteran, Sheler served his country for over four decades, first in the Air Force and then with the U.S. Postal Service.
Sheler was born "down in the hollers" of beautiful Unicoi, Tenn., on Oct. 21, 1930, to Sylvia McInturff Putman and James "Webb" Putman, the fifth of 10 children. It was the height of the Great Depression, and although they didn't have much, Sheler always remembered "how rich they were"- they had a good sense of humor, darn good Southern cooking and each other.
He joined the Air Force at the age of 17 (his mother had to sign the papers for him) and served 23 years, serving across the country and in Okinawa, Japan.
After his military service, Sheler spent 20 years working for the U.S. Postal Service in Kansas. Sheler's time in the Air Force made him a precise fellow. He wore a watch until his last days, and he never forgot a birthday.
Sheler was the proud father of four children and seven stepchildren. He had close relationships to his many siblings and kept in close contact with them. His love for his family was evident in his home full of family pictures and memories.
In retirement, Sheler enjoyed spending time with his big extended family, fishing, relaxing at his lake homes, cooking new recipes, collecting Elvis memorabilia and drinking a nice whiskey on the rocks now and again.
Sheler was the "only adult who would never tell on his grandkids for hiding in the laundry shoot" during hide 'n' seek. He was also a fierce defender that Putman, not Putnam, was the proper way to spell the family name - a long-standing family debate. Over the past few years, he cared for a growing menagerie of squirrels, birds and deer in his backyard who will now likely benefit from a good diet.
The family remembers him as a kind, patient and generous person who reminded them all to have fun because life is short. He loved his life and his home. He also loved the Detroit Lions, even when they were nearly unwatchable, a testament to his good nature. He was loved, and he will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
A small family graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on July 7, 2020 at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park.
Sheler will rest in two places that meant the world to him - beside his wonderful, late wife Eleanor "Ellie" Putman at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas and here in Adrian, beside his mother and siblings.
Sheler's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the essential workers and caretakers at ProMedica and Hospice of Lenawee who made Sheler comfortable in his last days with us here.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sheler's honor to Hospice of Lenawee at https://www.hospiceoflenawee.org/donate.php.