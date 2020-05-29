ADRIAN - Shelley Kaye (Spooner) Simpkins, age 65, of Adrian passed away May 21, 2020, at home with her family.
She was born June 10, 1954, in Muskegon the daughter of Ira and Margaret (Stroble) Spooner. On Sept. 1, 1988, she married Richard "Rick" Simpkins; he survives.
In addition to her husband, Rick, she is survived by her children, Mark Fischer, Matt (Jennifer) Fischer, Travis Simpkins, Eric (Joe Wilcox) Simpkins, Mike Simpkins, Holly McAvoy and Tammy (Shawn) Phillips; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandson (on the way); her siblings, Leonna (Bob) Hooten, Kathy Clayton, Gaylin Boeskool, Paula (Steve) Goode Hard, Greg Spooner, Rob (Ronda) Spooner, Bart Goode, Kim Goode and Joe (Lichel) Burt; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jerry Spooner, Roy Spooner and Bill Goode.
A memorial will be determined at a later date. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 29 to May 30, 2020.