BRITTON - Shelley Ruth (Handley) Jeffrey of Britton died at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 1, 2019, after a fierce battle against breast cancer.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1967, to Richard Handley and Jane Lewis, who survive her. On April 8, 2000, Shelley married the love of her life, Scott Alan Jeffrey. They raised two sons, Andrew and Jerek.
Family was the center of life for Shelley. She was ready to celebrate, serve or support all those in her life. Every moment with her family was precious and a blessing.
Shelley loved camping, finding deals at garage sales and laughing. Walmart in Adrian was part of Shelley's extended family for 27 and a half years, and she worked all through her fight with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Margaret Handley and William and Adaline Spreeman; granddaughter, Elena Hope Jeffrey; as well as several aunts and uncles.
Shelley is survived by her husband, Scott; sons Andrew (Brandy) Jeffrey and Jerek (Amanda) Jeffrey; and her four beloved grandchildren, Tristan Allen Johnson, Colin Raymond Johnson, Ava Rose Jeffrey and Edwin Jonathon Jeffrey. She is also survived by sisters Rita (Jeff) Judkins and Barbara (Brian) Rorrer; several nieces and nephews, two sisters-in-law and several aunts.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Tecumseh. The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Tecumseh Church of the Nazarene, presided by Pastor Gary Miller, and with the closing hymn and prayer by Pastor Eric Hickman of Tipton Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lenawee County in Shelley's name.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 4 to June 5, 2019