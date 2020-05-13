Home

Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
(517) 458-2311
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Sherolyn Kay Frost


1950 - 2020
Sherolyn Kay Frost Obituary
SENECA TWP. - Sherolyn Kay Frost, age 69, of Seneca Township passed away on May 11, 2020, at Fulton Manor.

She was born Nov. 17, 1950, in Hudson to Junior and Margaret (Metcalf) Merillat. On Aug. 24, 1985, in Medina she married Robert M. Frost and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2019.

Sherolyn is survived by two daughters, Christina (Eduardo Atkinson) Frost of Adrian and Keri (Martin) Betley of Fort Riley, Kan.; a grandson, Jackson Robert Betley and two brothers, Roger (Carole) Merillat and Gary Merillat.

In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Gabriel Merrill.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci with the Rev. Howard Yatzek, officiating. Friends and family may view the webcast of the funeral service. A link will be provided on Sherolyn's obituary page.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Sherolyn's memory may be given to the Stair District Library. Envelopes are available at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 13 to May 14, 2020
