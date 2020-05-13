|
SENECA TWP. - Sherolyn Kay Frost, age 69, of Seneca Township passed away on May 11, 2020, at Fulton Manor.
She was born Nov. 17, 1950, in Hudson to Junior and Margaret (Metcalf) Merillat. On Aug. 24, 1985, in Medina she married Robert M. Frost and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2019.
Sherolyn is survived by two daughters, Christina (Eduardo Atkinson) Frost of Adrian and Keri (Martin) Betley of Fort Riley, Kan.; a grandson, Jackson Robert Betley and two brothers, Roger (Carole) Merillat and Gary Merillat.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Gabriel Merrill.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci with the Rev. Howard Yatzek, officiating. Friends and family may view the webcast of the funeral service. A link will be provided on Sherolyn's obituary page.
