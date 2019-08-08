|
ADRIAN - Sherry Jean Hiser, age 49 of Adrian, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2019, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1969, in Dearborn to Thomas and Sandra (Bolton) Carden. Sherry was an ordained Priestess of Wicca.
In addition to her father, Tom, Sherry is survived by her life partner, Gordon Hiser; two children, Timothy Kier and Michelle (Robert) Price; a brother, Thomas (Amy) Carden; and three grandchildren, Alyssa, James, and Hunter. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Sherry was held this past Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Hudson Lake with friends and family.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019