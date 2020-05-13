Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Augustyniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Kay (Oyler) Augustyniak


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Kay (Oyler) Augustyniak Obituary
RIGA - Sherry Kay Oyler Augustyniak, age 52, of Riga passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Toledo Hospital.

She was born June 1, 1967, in Adrian to Willie Jerry and Karen Kay (Tabbert) Oyler. She was married to Jeffrey Augustyniak. Sherry was an equestrian and loved horses and Great Danes. She took horticulture in school. She enjoyed flower gardening and cooking.

In addition to her husband, Jeffrey, she is survived by her mother, Karen (Larry Kastel) Tabbert of Riga; her mother-in-law, Linda Augustyniak of Holland, Ohio; her father-in-law, Larry Augustyniak of Ottawa Lake; a son, Thomas Augustyniak of Riga; two brothers, Tim (JoAnna) Oyler of Ottawa Lake and B. Jay Rodriguez of Lapeer, Mich.; a brother-in-law, Scott (Tisha) Augustyniak of Maumee, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Scott, Josh, Coty, Autumn, Cam, and Eli; two fur babies, Brutus and Brody.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Jerry Oyler; and grandparents, Donald and Martha Tabbert.

Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -