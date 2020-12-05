1/
Maj. Shirlene Donna Miller
1929 - 2020
ADRIAN - Maj. Shirlene Donna Miller, age 91, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Brookdale of Adrian, with the love and support of her family and Hospice of Lenawee.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1929, in Ypsilanti to Melvin and Edith (Ryder) Muhn. Shirlene graduated from Onsted High School and joined the work force where she worked as a press proofreader.

Shirlene married Herman R. Miller on Sept. 27, 1947, in Angola, Ind., and they shared 63 years together before his death in 2010. Together they raised three daughters, Terry, Beverly and Judith.

They dedicated their lives to ministry and serving their community. Serving as an officer for the Salvation Army for many years in Michigan and Indiana, Shirlene used her talents of being highly organized and could plan a program and be ready to serve whenever needed.

She was a gifted musician, playing the piano and singing, and was a published poet. Her family can vouch that she loved crafts of all kinds and had supplies ready to work on any craft imaginable.

She is survived by her daughters, Terry (David) McClintic and Judith Miller; granddaughters, Elizabeth (Ken Munday) and Sarah (Jason) Thiede; step-granddaughter, Amy (David) Brown; three great-granddaughters; four step-great-grandchildren; seven step-great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Rhea Butler, Sharron Clifton and Priscilla Sardo.

Shirlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman; daughter, Beverly Miller; and brother, Richard Muhn.
At Shirlene's request, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Shirlene may be made to The Salvation Army. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
