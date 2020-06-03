BROOKLYN - Shirley Ann Lindau, age 78, of Brooklyn passed away May 29, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 1, 1941, in Archbold, Ohio, the daughter of Ivan and Velma (Roth) Weber. She graduated from Archbold High School in 1959.
Shirley was a retired real estate agent. She married Jim Lindau on Oct. 11, 1980, in Rollin and he survives. Also surviving are three sisters, Sharon (Glen) Brand, Dianne (Ron) Ball, Debbie (Wayne) Shinabery and sisters-in-law, Rita (Arlan) Horton and Jalaine Weber, daughters, Lynne (Rod) Renner of Hudson, Jocelyn (Doug) Kalitta of Saline, Deb (Jim) Carter of Wauseon, Ohio, Jackie (Christopher) Didier of Fort Wayne, Ind., Lori (Craig) Hutain of Montgomery, Texas and son, Joe (Kim) Lindau of Solon, Ohio, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Larry Weber and Ronald Weber and niece, Suzanne Dalton.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 5, 2020, at the West Rome Baptist Church, Manitou Beach and the funeral will be held at noon Friday, June 5, 2020, at the church with the Rev. Jeff Malin officiating. Cremation will take place after the service. Interment will be private in Hillside Cemetery in Addison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the West Rome Baptist Church or to Hospice of Lenawee. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will take place. Please bring masks with you.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.