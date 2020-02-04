|
|
BLISSFIELD - Shirley Ann (Furgason) Schadewald, 78, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Blissfield Place.
She was born on June 29, 1941, in Tecumseh to Bernard L. and Lila I. (Matthews) Furgason. She attended Tecumseh Schools before graduating from Deerfield High School in 1959. On Oct. 10, 1959, she was united in marriage to Stanley R. Schadewald and they celebrated 58 years of marriage before his passing on Dec. 18, 2017.
Along with being a homemaker, Shirley worked at various places including Kapnick Orchards before retiring from Peerless Gear in Clinton. She was very creative and spent a lot of her spare time painting ceramics and playing Bunco before a series of strokes took her ability away in the late 1990s. After that time, she enjoyed accompanying her husband to many classic car shows to display the many vehicles he restored including her Dodge "Little Red Express" truck.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Susan (Dale) Southard of Blissfield, Debra (Rodger) Gallaway of Deerfield, and a son, David (Tammy) Schadewald of Lima, Ohio. Brother, John W. "Bill" Furgason of Blissfield and sister, Josephine "Jody" Ross of Tecumseh. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Edward, six brothers and four sisters.
Visitation hours for Shirley will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home with the Rev. William Finn officiating. Burial will be in Deerfield Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations can be given to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Blissfield Place. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020