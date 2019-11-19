Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
Shirley Ann VanSickle


1935 - 2019
Shirley Ann VanSickle Obituary
ADRIAN - Shirley Ann Van Sickle, age 84, of Adrian, died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.

She was born April 26, 1935, in Fremont, Ohio to Richard and Ellen (Cook) Dunn. On March 26, 1955, she married Robert Van Sickle and he preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2017. Shirley had been employed by Pacific Finance and then by Herrick Memorial Hospital. Shirley enjoyed visiting the casino and playing cards with friends.

She is survived by four children, Penny (Dean) Clark of Palmyra, Jerry (Shelly) Van Sickle of Adrian, Robin (Rick) Brown of Adrian and Kimberly (Jerry) Wicklund of North Pole, Alaska; a sister, Sue Ellen Newell; and nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservicescom. Memorial contributions may be made to the national Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
