ADRIAN - Shirley Eileen Chatfield, age 99, of Adrian, formerly of Manitou Beach, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, just shy of her 100th birthday, at Brookdale Adrian.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1919, in Rome Township, Mich., to Francis and Ruth (Richardson) Howard. She was a 1937 graduate of Adrian High School. On Oct. 1, 1938, in Onsted, she married Otis L. Chatfield, and he preceded her in death in 1996.
Shirley enjoyed crocheting and sewing and was a very talented seamstress. Her favorite pastimes were enjoying herself at the casino and rooting on her beloved Detroit Tigers. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, and her family will always remember her as a hard worker and how dedicated she was to her family and the family farm.
Shirley is survived by her children, Carol (Leon) Hunt of Grass Lake, Robert (Diane) Chatfield of Onsted and Barb Hauch of Manitou Beach; a brother, Frank (Joyce Howe) Howard of Jackson; eight grandchildren, Shelly, Cory, Todd, Debra, Amy, Nathan, Megan and J.R.; and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Dennison; two sisters, Marian and Ruth Esther; and a son-in-law, Fred Hauch.
Visitation for Shirley will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Fritz Kruse officiating. Burial will be in Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Also, Shirley's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her friends, the staff at Brookdale and Hospice of Lenawee for all of their love and support.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019