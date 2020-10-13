ADRIAN - Shirley June Sprague, age 82, of Adrian died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Caring Dunn Right in Morenci.
She was born Nov. 4, 1937, in Caro, Mich., to Stewart and Wilma (Lake) Watson. She graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1956. She married Douglas W. Sprague on March 16, 1957, in Tecumseh. He preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2009.
Shirley was a member of the Raisin Valley Friends Church where she taught the fellowship class for many years. She and her husband were 4-H leaders and did other volunteer work for the youth. She was employed with New Horizons, supervising and caring for the disabled.
After retirement, she continued working as a volunteer with many of the handicapped. Shirley and her husband owned Baker Hill Bed and Breakfast in Hudson. She enjoyed the needle arts and other crafts. Her greatest blessing was time with her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by a son, John (Tonia) Sprague of Cement City; three daughters, Michelle (Rick) Brownell of Sturgis and Heidi (Scott) Cagle of Adrian, Jackie (Wesley) Wickham of Osseo; a brother, Gerald (Karen) Watson of Tecumseh; a sister, Brenda Watson of Ringwood, N.J.; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, 75 foster grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, along with special friend Nick Schell.
In addition to her husband, Douglas, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lloyd Watson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
A graveside service will be held at Lime Creek Cemetery at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jamie Driskill officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Dunn Right, 13754 Morenci Rd., Morenci, MI 49256. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.