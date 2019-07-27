|
|
TECUMSEH - Shirley June Todd Herrick passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born June 12, 1920, in Wyandotte, the daughter of the late Albert James and Beulah Viola (Reed) Todd.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Toni; son Todd and his wife, Linda, and their children, Todd II and his wife Janet, Lisa and partner, Chris, and Kent and his wife, Susan. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Shelby and Joe Herrick, Rachel and Eric Parker, and Ben and Ryan Herrick.
Shirley was the last of her generation, preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Reed and Albert Ward Todd; and her sisters and their husbands, Marian and Virgil Tucker and Emily and Max Skinner. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth G. Herrick, and great-grandchildren in infancy, Faith Gabriella and Angel Herrick, the children of Todd Herrick II.
Shirley chose cremation, and her cremains will be placed alongside her brothers at the gravesite of her parents.
The Rev. Richard Mortimer of the Covenant Presbyterian Evangelical Church presided over a private memorial service. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 27 to July 28, 2019