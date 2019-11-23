Home

Shirley K. (Fox) Norris


1937 - 2019
Shirley K. (Fox) Norris Obituary
ONSTED - Shirley K. (Fox) Norris, 81, of Onsted passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.

She was born Dec. 8, 1937, in Eaton Rapids, Mich., and is survived by two daughters, Wendy (Brian) Rogers of Onsted and Amy Norris of Goodrich Texas; three granddaughters Jessica Rogers, Onsted, Shannon (Brandon) Dawson, Haines City Fla., and Brandi Reilly, Goodrich Texas; and two great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at Shirley's request.

Memorial contributions may be made to the HOPE Hoopsters at the HOPE Community Center.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
