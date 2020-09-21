HUDSON - Shirley L. Morris, age 76, of Hudson passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1943, in Hillsdale, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred (Christanson) Milliman. Shirley was a graduate of Hudson High School with the class of 1961. On Oct. 29, 1961, in Hudson, Shirley married Virgil Hoffman, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 1990. She then married Gerald Morris on June 26, 2004, in Hudson, and he survives.
She had been employed with Lenawee Medical Care Facility and Siena Heights as a nurse aide. Shirley was a member of Moose Lodge #1034 in Adrian and attended Open Door Bible Church in Hudson. Shirley enjoyed Bingo at the Park, casinos, playing cards and square dancing.
In addition to her husband, Gerald, she is survived by her four sons, Martin (Dawn) Hoffman, Milton (Leslie) Hoffman, Melvin (Laurie) Hoffman and Mitchell (Debra) Hoffman; 27 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Marcia (Michael) Harrington; and three stepdaughters, Charlene Wreath, Roxanne Wreath and Pamela Felver. In addition to her first husband, Virgil, she was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Alison; a brother, Ted Milliman; and two sisters, Phyllis Thompson and EvaLee Krathwhol.
Visitation for Shirley will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Open Door Bible Church, Hudson, with Pastor Thomas Pryde officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson.
You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions in Shirley's honor may be given to Open Door Bible Church, Moose Lodge #1034, Adrian, or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.