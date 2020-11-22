1/1
Shirley Lucille Ohlinger
1938 - 2020
ADRIAN - Shirley Lucille Ohlinger, age 82, of Adrian passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1938, in Addison to William and Bertha (Spence) Rush. She married Royce Ohlinger on March 24, 1957, in Adrian and he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 1973.

Shirley enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and MIS, and vacationing with her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her son, Royce Jr. (Dawn) Ohlinger of Adrian; three daughters, Joyce (Jeff) Pierce, Shirley (Leo) McClain and Violet Cox all of Adrian; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband, Royce, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, a brother, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.

All services for Shirley will be privately held, and she will be buried next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
