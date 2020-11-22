ADRIAN - Shirley Lucille Ohlinger, age 82, of Adrian passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1938, in Addison to William and Bertha (Spence) Rush. She married Royce Ohlinger on March 24, 1957, in Adrian and he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 1973.
Shirley enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and MIS, and vacationing with her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her son, Royce Jr. (Dawn) Ohlinger of Adrian; three daughters, Joyce (Jeff) Pierce, Shirley (Leo) McClain and Violet Cox all of Adrian; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, Royce, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, a brother, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.
All services for Shirley will be privately held, and she will be buried next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.