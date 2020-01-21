|
|
ADRIAN - Shirley Ruth Treat, age 76 of Adrian, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1943, in Detroit, to William and Lavern (Duffy) Alcock. She married Richard Treat in 1961 and he survives. Shirley worked for JC Penney's, retiring in the mid 1990's. She was a member of Bethany Assembly of God, she enjoyed putting up her Christmas village at her home and she loved cats.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by a brother, Donald Alcock; two sisters, Diane (Kathy) West and Marjorie (Howard) Keller. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Beverly; and a brother, Richard.
Funeral Services for Shirley will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Ron Sparks officiating. Burial will be in North Adrian Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be may be given to Bethany Assembly of God. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020