Shirley Virginia Gallup-Arnold
1921 - 2020
LYONS, Ohio - Shirley Virginia Gallup-Arnold, age 99, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Lakes of Sylvania. Shirley was born Jan. 4, 1921, in Morenci to Ray and Robena (Carpenter) Gallup. Shirley was a 1939 graduate of Morenci High School. On May 1, 1941, she married Charles Arnold, Jr. Shirley was a stay at home mother, raising their three daughters. Shirley was a member of the Lyons Christian Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sibyl Felbaum, Pamela Gabana and Rebecca (Gary) Wolf; grandchildren, Christa (Ken) Duetsch, Trina (Dan) Lamb, Kellie (Ed) Elizando, Kim (Walt) Boyes, Karla Wilson and Jodi (Talal) Attar; great-grandchildren, Kendra (Travis), Kenny, Kara, Kailey, Kole, Justin (Mona), Kassandra (Corey), Stephanie, Wesley, Ashton and Lleyton; great-great grandchildren; her brother, Richard (Maag) Gallup and her sister, Juanita LeFevre.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son-in-law, George Felbaum; brother Howard Gallup and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou and Donna.
Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora from 11 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A graveside service is to follow at Lyons Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lyons Volunteer Fire Department or Lyons Christian Church.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
