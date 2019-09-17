Home

J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Shrelda Braden


1922 - 2019
Shrelda Braden Obituary
ADRIAN - Shrelda Braden age 96 of Adrian and formerly of Tecumseh, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 15, 2019.

She was born Oct. 8, 1922, in Harrogate, Tenn., the daughter of James and Iva Yeary. On March 15, 1947, she married E. Edward Braden in Middlesboro, KY. He preceded her in death in January of 2010. She worked at Martin Bros. in Middlesboro, Ky., and later at the Country House Restaurant in Tecumseh for 38 years. She was a member of Tecumseh Church of God. She was always ready to cook a meal and help anyone in need. Together they raised five children.

Shrelda is survived by her children, Ronald Braden, Diane (Merle) Vinson, Gerald Braden and Lois (Don) Sower, four grandchildren, Jason (Jeanette) Braden, Rebecka (Ryan) Maxwell, Jeremy Braden, and Rachel Vinson, five great grandchildren, Devon, Chase, Nyah, Ivy and Max, two sisters, Mary Burchett and Lucille (Orbin) Herrell and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her husband E. Edward Braden, she was preceded in death by her son, Donald Braden, two brothers, Jessie Yeary and Shelva Yeary and five sisters, Hazel Sowers, Stachie Cosby, Connie Brown, Frances Burchett and Onalee Dalton.

Funeral Services will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian, with the Rev. Franklin Gunn officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
