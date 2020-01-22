Home

Sister Agnes Peplinski, O.P.


1933 - 2020
Sister Agnes Peplinski, O.P. Obituary
ADRIAN - Sister Agnes Peplinski, formerly known as Sister Richard Therese Peplinski, died on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 87 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.

Sister was born in Forestville, Mich., to Matthew and Lucy (Zmich) Peplinski. She graduated from Sandusky High School in Sandusky, Mich., and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in Home Economics from Siena Heights College (University).

Sister spent 30 years ministering in elementary education in Rockwood, Detroit, Harper Woods, and Ubly; Cleveland, Ohio; Casa Grande, Arizona; and Los Angeles. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2018.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Beatrice Husson, Delphine Sertich, Christine Battersby, Sophie Nauszelski, Elizabeth Osantowske, Sabina Moses and Eleanor Beltowski, and her brothers: Ervin, Bernard, Raymond, Casmir, Benjamin, Lawrence, Sylvester and Floyd. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.

Welcome of Sister Agnes will be on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
