ADRIAN - Sister Ana Feliz, formerly known as Sister Maria Josefina Feliz, died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 87 years of age and in the 65th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister was born in San Jose de Ocoa, Dominican Republic, to Camilo and Juana (Encarnacion) Feliz. She graduated from Normal Semi-Official High School in San Jose de Ocoa and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Siena Heights College (University). She was also certified as a spiritual director by the Detroit Center for Religious Development.
Sister Ana spent 20½ years ministering in education and 15 years in pastoral service in Santurce and Guayama, Puerto Rico; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Nassau, The Bahamas; Callao, Peru; and Santo Domingo, Santiago, Jarabacoa, and San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic. In addition, Sister spent over one year in leadership with the ADLAM Vicariate and almost 15 years ministering in spiritual direction/retreat work in the Dominican Republic; during that time she also served five years as the Congregation's Dominican Republic Formation Director. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2010.
Sister Ana was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Altagracia Cordero and Miyeya Feliz; and her foster sister, M. Argentina Reyes. Sister Ana is survived by several relatives in the Dominican Republic: a brother, Francisco Feliz; two sisters, Fatima Feliz and Mirlita Feliz; nieces and nephews, including Fabiola Reyes de Veras, an Adrian Dominican Associate; and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Ana will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Mich., 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019