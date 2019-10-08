|
ADRIAN - Sister Ann Romayne Fallon, baptized Mary Patricia Joan Fallon, died on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 91 years of age and in the 72nd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Ann Romayne was born in Detroit to Joseph and Ann (Gough) Fallon. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Detroit and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and a Master of Education degree, both from Barry College (University) in Miami, Fla.
Sister Ann Romayne spent 56 years ministering in education in Chicago, Rockford, Flossmoor, and Wilmette, Ill.; Fort Walton Beach and West Palm Beach, Fla.; Detroit and Farmington and Anchorage, Alaska. This includes her ministry for Congregation institutions: 13 years at Regina Dominican in Wilmette, six years as principal and seven years as president; two years at Rosarian Academy in West Palm Beach and one year at Dominican High School and Academy in Detroit. She also served the Detroit Catholic School system as associate superintendent for seven years and the Archdiocese of Anchorage for five and a half years as an educational consultant. Her service to the Congregation includes serving as treasurer for two years; four years at Weber Center, Adrian; and two years as director of annual giving at the Adrian Dominican Development Center based in Detroit. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2014.
Sister Ann Romayne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Gerald Fallon, and her cousin, Sister Mary Margaret Fallon, OP, who was an Adrian Dominican Sister. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret E. Fallon and Kathleen Fallon, both of Venice, Florida, and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Ann Romayne will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019