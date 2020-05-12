|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Barbara Ann Hehr, formerly known as Sister Fredrick Ann Hehr, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 86 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Barbara Ann was born in Chicago, Ill., to Fredrick and Anna (Simon) Hehr. She graduated from Liberty High School in Libertyville, Ill., and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in History from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Arts degree in History from University of San Francisco in San Francisco, Calif.
She spent 55 and-a-half years ministering in elementary and secondary education in Detroit; Aiken, S.C.; San Francisco, Oceanside, and Los Angeles, Calif.; Douglas, Ariz.; Las Vegas, Nev.; and Grand Junction, Colo. This includes two years at Dominican High School in Detroit, an institution of the Congregation where she served as Dean of Students. She also served as elementary principal for four years at St. Raphael, Los Angeles; one year at Loretto School in Douglas, Ariz.; and five years at St. Joseph, Las Vegas. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2016.
Sister Barbara Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Raymond Hehr, Maynard Hehr, William Hehr and Kenneth Hehr and a sister, Vivian Hehr. She is survived by a sister Teresa Knigge of Mundelein, Ill., and three brothers: Edward Hehr of Mundelein, Ill.; Jerome Hehr of Quartzsite, Ariz.; and Robert Hehr of Trenton, Mo.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer was held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 12 to May 13, 2020