ADRIAN - Sister Barbara Gass, formerly known as Sister Gerald Cecelia Gass, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 93 years of age and in the 75th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Barbara was born in Wyandotte, Mich., to Gerald and Cecelia (Sack) Gass. She graduated from St. Patrick High School in Wyandotte and received a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Arts degree in Teaching from Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Sister spent 36 years ministering in education in Detroit, Rockwood and Southgate, Mich.; Chicago; Cincinnati, Assumption and Toledo and Miami Shores, Fla. Sister Barbara worked as a data coordinator in the Congregation's Office of Central Services in Adrian for eight years; she served as coordinator of Fund Data in the Congregation's Development Office for nine years. From 1999-2005, she volunteered at the Neighbors Caring Clinic in Mt. Clemens, Mich. Beginning in 2006, Sister Barbara volunteered in the Siena Heights University Archive, and St. Catherine Library at the Motherhouse in Adrian. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2016.
Sister Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dolores Rogers; and her brother, Gerald F. Gass, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Sister Mary Louise Gass, also an Adrian Dominican Sister, many loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via livestream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
Welcome of Sister Barbara will be on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 6:45 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
