ADRIAN - Sister Barbara Hengesbach, formerly known as Sister Agnes William Hengesbach, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.
She was 93 years of age and in the 75th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Barbara was born in Lansing to Harold and Irma (Mikulaschek) Hengesbach. She graduated from Resurrection High School in Lansing; received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and earned a Master of Arts degree in Education from University of Detroit (Detroit-Mercy) in Detroit.
Sister Barbara spent 42 years ministering in education in Detroit, Ruth and Hazel Park and four years in Chicago and Joliet, Ill. She was principal for one year at St. Augustine School in Detroit, and for six years at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Ruth, Mich. She also taught for 11 years at Dominican High School in Detroit, an institution of the Congregation. She ministered for 10 years in Christian Service to seniors in Hazel Park.
Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2014.
Sister Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Anita McClure and Elaine M. Bannasch.
She is survived by a sister, Shirley Stock, of Mason, loving nieces and nephews, and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.