ADRIAN - Sister Carolyn Nelson, formerly known as Sister Angelita Nelson, died on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 87 years of age and in the 67th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Carolyn was born in Chicago, Ill., to Edward and Virginia (Schuster) Nelson. She graduated from St. Ambrose High School in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Master of Arts degree in History from DePaul University in Chicago, and a Master of Arts degree in Pastoral Counseling from Marygrove College in Detroit.
Sister Carolyn spent 21 and-a-half-years ministering in education in Chicago and St. Charles, Ill.; Des Moines, Iowa; and Owosso, Mich. She was principal at St. Patrick School in St. Charles, from 1965 to 1975; and religious education director there from 1979 to 1985. She was Provincial Administrator from 1975 to 1979 for the Adrian Dominican Sisters in St. Dominic Province in Hometown, Ill. Sister also was pastoral associate for 23 years at St. Owen Parish in Birmingham, Mich. She became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2012.
Sister Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and a cousin, Sister Marie Bernadette Kreiner, O.P., an Adrian Dominican Sister. She is survived by a sister, Mrs. Judith Verhaeghe of St. Clair Shores, Mich., a loving nephew, and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via livestream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020