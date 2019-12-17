|
ADRIAN - Sister Joan Unger, formerly known as Sister M. Nathan Unger, died on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the St. Joseph Residence in Seattle, Wash. She was 87 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession: 51 years in the Dominican Sisters of Edmonds in Washington and in her 17th year in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Joan was born in Seattle, Wash., to Nathan and Anna (Sexton) Unger. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy in Seattle, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Seattle University in Seattle; a Master of Education degree in Education from Seattle University and a Master of Arts degree in Theology from Mundelein College in Chicago, Ill.
Sister Joan spent 22 years ministering in education in Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Seattle, Wash., and in Pittsburg, Cal., including a total of nine years as principal in Aberdeen, Seattle and Pittsburg. She was on the crisis intervention team at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Cal., for three years. For four years Sister Joan served the Dominican Sisters of Edmonds on their Congregation executive team and as the Coordinator for Community Life. She was campus minister at the University of Washington in Seattle for three years, then began her ministry as the director of pastoral care and hospital chaplaincy in California and New Mexico for nine years. Sister Joan was active in preaching ministry for over 16 years before becoming a resident of the St. Joseph Residence in 2016.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers Richard and Jim; and her three sisters Dorothy Cameron, Rosemary MacDonald and Natalie Eastwood. She is survived by her numerous loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
A Vigil Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at the St. Joseph Residence Chapel in Seattle. The Funeral Liturgy will be offered at the St. Joseph Residence Chapel in Seattle on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Seattle. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Catherine Chapel in Adrian. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home of Seattle, Washington.
