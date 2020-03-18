|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Marie Solanus Reilly, baptized Marie Kathryn Reilly, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 86 years of age and in the 52nd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Marie Solanus was born in Detroit to Edward and Marie (Riley) Reilly. She graduated from Annunciation High School in Detroit and received a Bachelor of Business degree in Management and a Master of Arts degree in Teaching Mathematics, both from University of Detroit (Detroit Mercy), a Master of Arts degree in Religious Studies from Mundelein College in Chicago, Ill., and a Master of Education degree in Special Education from Marygrove College in Detroit.
Sister served for 33 years in elementary and secondary education, pastoral, religious education and business ministry in Van Wert, Ohio, and in Warren, Ann Arbor, Dearborn Heights, Detroit, and Southgate, Mich. This includes five years as school treasurer at Dominican High School in Detroit, an Adrian Dominican institution, and two years at Aquinas High School in Southgate. She was an elementary and secondary teacher for 10 and-a-half years at Boysville of Michigan in Detroit. Sister became a resident at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2013.
Sister Marie Solanus was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Anne Berry, and her brother, Edward J. Reilly. She is survived by loving nieces and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via livestream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
Welcome of Sister Marie will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020